HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST April 15, 2021

Department of Health:

Hawai‘i Reaches One Million Vaccine Doses Mark

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

98 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

DOH reports 98 new cases of coronavirus today.

This report includes cases up until Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website daily: hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. April 13, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 59 23,928 Hawai‘i 14 2,618 Maui 24 3,188 Kaua‘i 0 199 Moloka‘i 1 35 Lānaʻi 0 111 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 0 996 Total Cases 98 31,075++ Deaths 0 473

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m., April 14, 2021: Hawai‘i-5, Maui-13, O‘ahu-23, Kaua‘i-0

++As a result of updated information, two cases on O‘ahu and one case on Maui were removed from the counts.

Weekly Cluster Report Attached

Department of Public Safety: Inmate Population Clear of COVID, Statewide Testing Continues COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. Currently the inmate population at all facilities is clear of active COVID-19 cases. The Hawai‘i Community Correctional Center (HCCC) reports 91 negative inmate test results received so far. No HCCC inmates have reported symptoms but as a precaution the facility enacted their pandemic protocol to quarantine the facility and suspend all inmate movement after an HCCC employee reported testing positive Monday.

The Maui Community Correctional Center reports 23 negative inmate test results and 42 negative staff results. The O‘ahu Community Correctional Center reports 88 negative inmate results, Halawa Correctional Facility reports seven (7) negative inmate results and the Women’s Community Correctional Centre reports four (4) negative inmate results.

For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19:

http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

17,799 Passengers Arrive on Wednesday

Yesterday, a total of 17,799 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total 11,896 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,387 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

