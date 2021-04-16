Revolutionary New, Ergonomic Anti-Snoring Device Set To Launch On Indiegogo, Developed With Leading Sleep Doctors

Sleek, non-invasive snoring aid developed in conjunction with King's College London and Guy's St Thomas' Hospital set to launch their crowdfunding campaign.

PETERSFIELD, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UK-based technology company Zeus have announced the launch of a crowdfunding campaign for their sleek, non-invasive snoring aid. The campaign will launch on crowdfunding platform, Indiegogo on Tuesday 20th April 2021. The device has been developed with Morgan IAT, manufactured with the best lifestyle technology available.

Zeus’ unique, patented design has been developed with the goal to provide relief for snorers and partners alike, whose day-to-day lives are affected by disrupted sleep patterns.

Simple, lightweight and flexible for comfortable wear, Zeus allows for full movement throughout the night. The device tackles snoring at its source, preventing snoring immediately without waking the user. Zeus is flexible and comfortable attaching underneath the wearer’s chin with adhesive pads and circulates gentle electrical currents to stimulate the snorer’s tongue muscle. By tightening the contracting throat muscles, the airways can remain open and the vibrations which typically cause snoring will stop.

Zeus was born from a partnership between Professor Joerg Steier, Chair of Respiratory and Sleep Medicine at King’s College London and Consultant at Guy's and St Thomas' Trust and Morgan IAT, a British family-run SME who specialise in the development of market-leading technology.

Nigel Clarke, CEO of Morgan IAT and co-founder of Zeus, felt that Zeus fitted the ethos of Morgan IAT perfectly, developing a lifestyle technology product which will help to transform people’s lives. “Snoring not only affects the snorer but those around them, with this sleek device making a big difference for many people.” Morgan IAT helped to develop the prototypes for the product, furthermore aiding with trialling the products and the funding.

Zeus is going to completely reshape the sleep market, offering a completely unique method to ensure everyone can have the good night sleep they deserve. The device has been patented, CE marked and is currently pending FDA approval.

The device has been recently trialled by members of UK sleep health charity, Hope2Sleep to gauge feedback prior to launch. 66% of participants experienced a notable reduction in their level of snoring with 100% of participants rating the overall ease of use of the device as good to very good and found that the use of ZEUS had a minimal impact on their regular bedtime.

Zeus are launching via crowdfunding platform IndieGoGo from April 2021, releasing at a discounted rate of 50% off for £64.99 (RRP will be £129.99).

To learn more visit their website at www.zeussleep.co.uk or take a look at their campaign on Indiegogo here: https://igg.me/at/zeus-sleep

END

____________________

Links:

WEBSITE: www.zeussleep.co.uk

CAMPAIGN PAGE: https://igg.me/at/zeus-sleep

PRESS-KIT: http://bit.ly/ZeusMedia

Editor's Notes

Zeus was developed as an electronic lifestyle product to prevent snoring for the user in the most versatile and unobtrusive way possible.

Zeus attaches underneath the chin with disposable adhesive pads, stimulating automatic electrical impulses in response to vibrations from the snorer. The electrical impulses will contract the muscles in the tongue and throat in order to maintain open airways for easy breathing.

Professor Joerg Steier is an academic studying in the field of respiratory physiology and sleep disorder breathing. He is currently Chair of Respiratory and Sleep Medicine at King’s College London, a consultant for Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust whilst also serving as President of the British Sleep Society (BSS).

Morgan IAT are a Hampshire-based, family-run innovation company that develop, design and manufacture market-leading technology products in the medical and commercial industries.Their business ethos is rooted in the need of others, ensuring that their profits are invested in the development of products which assist people’s quality of life and well-being by design.

King’s College London is a leading public research university which pioneers innovative research projects that can make an impact and make the world a better place.

Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust comprises two of London's most prolific teaching hospitals as a branch of the British National Health Service (NHS). The trust is actively involved in the development and trial of new research products to help pave the way to a better future for the community.

Hope2Sleep is a registered charity dedicated to supporting people with all kinds of sleep disordered breathing and sleep-related issues.