Kingston Technology Announces the Release of KC600 mSATA SSD and Talks about the Upcoming NV1 SSD

Kingston Technology announced on 22nd March 2021 the release of its KC600 mSATA SSD.

HALIFAX, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kingston Technology announced on 22nd March 2021 the release of its KC600 mSATA SSD. The full-capacity SSD is designed to provide customers with remarkable performance. It is optimised to bring functional system responsiveness to computers as well as an incredible boot with fast transfer and loading times. The SSD comes in both mSATA and 2.5" form factors that use SATA Rev 3.0 interface supported with backwards compatibility.

It utilises the latest 3D TLC NAND technology and supports a full security suite, which includes AES 256-bit hardware encryption as well as other features, such as eDrive and TCG Opal. The SSD’s reading and writing speeds are 550 MB/s and 520 MB/s respectively, which can efficiently store data up to 2TB.

What makes this release all the more exciting is that it’s Kingston’s first SSD innovation after a year. The SSD has been made available to the public in a bundle kit, which provides you with everything needed for an easy and smooth notebook or desktop installation and upgrade.

Kingston Technology is known for its cutting-edge, performance-enhancing products, and the KC600 mSATA SSD is no exception. This hardware-based self-encrypting drive comes with 3D TLC NAND, offering customers a product that provides high-density mass storage and top speed for fast performance at the same time.

The SSD is being recognised for its remarkable performance, and at a low cost per GB, it offers to maximise your profitability.

“We have worked hard to offer our customers hardware that will help them work with speed and efficiency. The SSD will offer improved performance when it comes to storing and retrieving images, datasheets, videos, and other content,” said the Vice President of Kingston Technology.

Next in line is the NV1 NVMe PCIe SSD, which will be released shortly this month. This SSD provides a significantly large storage solution with reading and writing speeds of 2,100 MB/s and 1,700 MB/s respectively. Compared to a traditional hard drive, this is 35 times faster and around 4 times faster than a SATA-based SSD.

NV1 NVMe PCIe SSD is ideal for small form factor PCs and laptops, as it works with lower heat and lower power, and offers a quicker loading time. Its single-sided and efficient M.2 2280 (22x80mm) design makes it great for devices with limited space.

“When conceiving NV1 NVMe PCIe SSD, we had one thing in mind ― extremely high-performance upgrade in high capacity. It offers the same download options available in the KC600 mSATA SSD but at a higher speed,” said the Vice President of Kingston Technology.

The NV1 NVMe PCIe SSD is available in 500 GB. The storage capacity goes up to an impressive 2 TB. People who work on the go and need to have their documents and application on hand at all times will benefit a lot from this SSD.

These two SSDs will be excellent additions to Kingston Technology’sline of products due to their high speed and storage capacity.

