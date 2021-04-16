Vikki Jones, LLC Announces It’s Latest Collection of Luggage, Bags and Accessories for Luxury Traveling

Headquartered in one of the world’s luxury destinations, Vikki Jones, LLC introduces a new line of bags designed with quality and detailed craftsmanship.

/EIN News/ -- Beverly Hills, CA, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vikki Jones, LLC announces its latest innovation - a blend of sophistication, functionality, and eye-catching details in its newest collection. The new line of bags and accessories are designed to compliment luxury travelers.

The collection are the perfect companion for business, travel and active life. The inspiration to start creating quality travel bags was sparked after business owner Vikki Jones encountered ‘bag troubles’ during a very important business trip.

“Creativity has always played a major part of my life, but I never considered designing fashion pieces. It’s important for professionals to carry work and travel bags that add confidence; complimenting their style and company. Well, I couldn’t find this. As COVID-19 pressed into our lives I used the ‘stay at home’ time to create, design and produce designer bags,” said designer Vikki Jones.

Following the initial launch, the collection along with other designs will continue to evolve. Vikki Jones, LLC is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, designed in Atlanta, Georgia and manufactured in Italy and China. The new collection will be available on line at vikkijones.com

About Vikki Jones, LLC:

Vikki Jones, LLC offers luggage, bags and accessories designed for successful professionals. The brand focuses on craftsmanship, and hassle-free functionality, made from quality fabrics and materials.

For more information about Vikki Jones, LLC, visit www.vikkijones.com or follow the brand @shopvikkijones on Instagram and @vikkijonesshop on Facebook.





Media Contact: PRAD Publicity - 3234763031



Email: vjones@vmhpublishing.com











