Richard Yoes Promoted to Director of Technical Architecture

/EIN News/ -- Plano, TX, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RealManage Family of Brands is pleased to announce the promotion of Richard Yoes, a member of the software development team, to Director of Technical Architecture.

Richard is a native-born Texan, who’s technology career began like other computer aficionados building personal computers. This naturally developed into supporting the systems, then sales and management. For over half a decade, he served in various roles at PC rentals. In 2006, Richard joined RealManage, where he supported users and infrastructure with the desktop support team and moved into a systems admin position. While in that position, he developed a small application to track and manage applications installed on corporate assets. It was during this time; the development group was actively casting for developers to expand their team. They were impressed with his ingenuity and offered him a position as a software developer. Richard has been integral in building many systems for the organization, including payables lockbox workflow revamp project, department email, communications, the precursor to CiraMail, RealSales, and so much more!

“In the fourteen years he has been with the company, Richard Yoes has consistently proven himself an exceptional technical leader states, Vice President of Application Development, Kenneth Debes. “Richard uses insights from his extensive development expertise to solve our most difficult technical challenges. I am excited to have Richard entering his new role to solve the challenges of our next-generation applications.”

Richard states, “As we continue to grow the lines of business and the organization, we seek to scale the technology through infrastructure and technology projects. I am thrilled to collaborate, pilot, and influence the exciting rocket ship that will seek to change and grow the products that our team delivers and to align with the company-wide strategy of Happiness Drives Success!”

About RealManage Family of Brands



The RealManage Family of Brands consists of RealManage, GrandManors, and CiraConnect. RealManage and GrandManors provide community management services and combined manage close to two thousand community associations across the nation. Areas of operation include California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, Texas, and Washington. The company provides services to homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, luxury high-rises, and large master-planned communities. CiraConnect is a fully integrated cloud-based SaaS management software platform with on-demand variable outsourced service capabilities.

Amanda Causey RealManage info@realmanage.com