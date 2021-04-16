Christine Gamache (CMCA, AMS) Promoted to Vice President of Operations

/EIN News/ -- Austin, Texas, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage is pleased to announce the promotion of Christine Gamache, a team member from the Austin, Texas market, to vice president of operations.



Christine is a native Texan and prides herself as an Austin original (a rarity these days), as she was born and raised right in Austin, TX y'all! She began her career in real estate in 1998 in the apartment leasing space. She then transitioned to community management in 2002, joining the community association industry as a portfolio manager. In late 2019, she joined RealManage as the director of management operations, and since that time, Christine has excelled in her role. With that success, she received the promotion to vice president of operations for the RealManage Austin operations.

Christine state, "It's an absolute privilege and honor to serve our amazing Austin team here at RealManage as well as the surrounding community homeowners associations. I am proud to be part of the RealManage family and excited to continue to see the continued growth of our RealManage team that we have in Austin."Christine is active with the Community Association Institute (CAI), where she serves on the board of directors for the Austin Chapter of the Community Association Institute (CAI) for six years. Additionally, CAI has recognized her multiple years with the Manager of Excellence award!



Senior Vice President Marc Rodriguez states, "Christine is an industry leader, and we are grateful to have her leading our central Texas team. Her broad experience in HOA and Condominium operations, specifically in the Austin, Texas market, will further enhance our service delivery and client experience. As the Austin area continues to grow, we are excited and optimistic about the career growth opportunities we're creating for our Austin team members."



RealManage is a community management company managing close to two thousand community associations across the nation. Areas of operation include California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, Texas, and Washington. The company provides services to homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, luxury high-rises, and large master-planned communities. Learn more about RealManage at realmanage.com.

