The co-owner of the Dome Group in UK, under Investigation
Financial entity Dome Group in the UK, whose owners have interests in banks and financial institutions across Europe is under investigation in the Netherlands.
Links to the United Kingdom are less conspicuous with the investment of record being a financial institution in London which is in partnership with another large Turkish conglomerate.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A major Turkish financial entity "Dome Group" in the UK, whose owners have interests in banks and financial institutions across Europe and Russia is understood to be under investigation in the Netherlands.
During investigation it has been already revealed that one of the owners of Dome Group, was involved in misappropriation of funds by routing public deposit money from the bank to his companies through loans being given to corporate entities.
The case involves loans amounting to more than $200 million dollars which was diverted for personal projects in order to hide that it was using own bank, which is against Central bank regulations. The court proceedings have been filed in the Netherlands where the group bases its non-Turkish operations.
Russell Welsh, Ex Division Director Legal of the Credit Europe Bank N.V., has brought forth the matter as he was aware of the transactions.
"Links to the United Kingdom are less conspicuous with the investment of record being a financial institution in London which is in partnership with another large Turkish conglomerate. For the safety of public investors and national security its high time to keep the financial institutions accountable for their actions in the past and present."
Dome group haven’t given their comments yet.
About Dome group:
DOME Group is an independent Corporate Finance and M&A advisory firm based in London and Istanbul, serving as a financial nexus between regions.
The more detailed information about Dome Group is available at http://www.dome-group.com/.
