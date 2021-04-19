Stem Cell/Cord Blood Banking Market Driven By Increasing Number Of Cancer Patients

Stem Cell/Cord Blood Banking Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

Increasing number of cancer patients is a major driver for the stem cell and global cord blood market. Cancer diseases such as leukemia and multiple myeloma can be treated by stem cell transplant. In stem cell transplant, treatment can be either done by autologous transplant, in which the stem cells come from the same person who gets the transplant, or by allogeneic transplant, in which the stem cells come from a matched related or unrelated donor. By using stem cells in the treatment of cancer, the blood forming stem cells which are damaged during chemotherapy can be restored. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2019, around 606,880 deaths were caused in USA due to prevalence of the cancer which can be treated by transplanting the stem cells.

The stem cell/cord blood banking market covered in this report is segmented by cell type into adult stem cells, umbilical cord blood stem cells, embryonic stem cells. The stem cell/cord blood banking global market is also segmented by service into collection, processing, analysis, storage, by bank type into public, private, by application into leukemia, anemia, thalassemia, autism, cerebral palsy, diabetes, others.

The global stem cell/cord blood banking market is expected to grow from $8.16 billion in 2020 to $8.61 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The stem cell blood banking market is expected to reach $12.51 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.8%.

Major players in the stem cell and cord blood banking industry are AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Cordlife, Cryo-Cell International, Esperite, and Americord Registry LLC.

