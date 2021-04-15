Snak King Corporation Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk Allergen in Trader Joe’s Restaurant Style White Corn Tortilla Chips

Snak King Corporation of City of Industry, CA is voluntarily recalling 9 ounce packages of “Trader Joe’s Restaurant Style White Corn Tortilla Chips” with a sell by date of 08/09/21 and 08/10/21 due to a potential of an undeclared milk allergen. The recalled products were sold Trader Joe’s retail stores in the following states; AL, AZ, AR, CA, CO, DC, DE, ID, KS, LA, MD, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OK, OR, PA, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA.

Recall news release: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/snak-king-corporation-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-milk-allergen-trader-joes-restaurant-style