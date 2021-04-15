Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,088 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,373 in the last 365 days.

Snak King Corporation Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk Allergen in Trader Joe’s Restaurant Style White Corn Tortilla Chips

Snak King Corporation of City of Industry, CA is voluntarily recalling 9 ounce packages of “Trader Joe’s Restaurant Style White Corn Tortilla Chips” with a sell by date of 08/09/21 and 08/10/21 due to a potential of an undeclared milk allergen. The recalled products were sold Trader Joe’s retail stores in the following states;  AL, AZ, AR, CA, CO, DC, DE, ID, KS, LA, MD, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OK, OR, PA, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA.

Recall news release: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/snak-king-corporation-issues-allergy-alert-undeclared-milk-allergen-trader-joes-restaurant-style

You just read:

Snak King Corporation Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk Allergen in Trader Joe’s Restaurant Style White Corn Tortilla Chips

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.