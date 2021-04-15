Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Torn & Glasser Recalls Dark Chocolate Espresso Beans Because of Undeclared Walnut Allergen

Torn & Glasser of Los Angeles, CA is recalling 7464 units of dark chocolate espresso beans due to an undeclared allergen. The dark chocolate walnuts were mislabeled as “dark chocolate espresso beans”. The mislabeled dark chocolate espresso beans were sold at Kroger divisions in the following 30 states under the banners (Kroger, Arlan’s, Fred Meyer, Smiths, Food For Less. Fry’s Food Stores, Ralphs, Dillons, Roundy’s Chicago, Roundy’s Mariano’s) beginning March 3rd, 2021. Alaska, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.

Recall news release: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/urgent-torn-glasser-recalls-dark-chocolate-espresso-beans-because-undeclared-walnut-allergen

