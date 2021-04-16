Dare County Awarded $5.7 Million to Renourish Beaches Damaged by Hurricane Florence

The State of North Carolina and FEMA have approved $5,782,866 to help Dare County restore the beaches and stabilize the dunes at Buxton that were damaged by Hurricane Florence in 2018.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program funds will reimburse the county for the cost of depositing 303,732 cubic yards of engineered dune beach sand and 5,000 feet of sand fencing along three miles of the north and south ends of the Outer Banks beaches in Buxton.

FEMA’s share for the project is $4,337,149 and the state’s share is $1,445,716.

The Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.

Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. The federal share is paid directly to the state to disburse to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.

For more information on North Carolina's recovery from Hurricane Florence, visit ncdps.gov/Florence and FEMA.gov/Disaster/4393.