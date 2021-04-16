Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FDLE arrests Pasco County man for possession of child sexual abuse material

For Immediate Release April 15, 2021   PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Michael Friedt, 61, of Spring Hill, on 15 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and one count of promoting the sexual performance of a child. The investigation began on March 21 when agents began an undercover operation to identify persons using the Internet to traffic and/or distribute images of child pornography. Friedt’s IP address was identified as possessing and sharing numerous files containing child sexual abuse material. On April 14, FDLE and Florida Highway Patrol executed a search warrant at Friedt’s residence and found over 100 files of child sexual abuse material on his electronic devices.   Friedt was booked into the Pasco County Jail yesterday on $85,000 bond. Additional charges are dependent upon completion of forensics exams. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution will prosecute this case.   Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.

