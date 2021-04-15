Maryland State Police Investigate Man Found Lying On I-495 After Allegedly Jumping Out Of A Vehicle

April 15, 2021

(COLLEGE PARK, Md.) – Maryland State Police are investigating an incident where a man was found lying in the travel portion of I-495 after allegedly jumping out of a vehicle.

The man involved in the incident is identified as Mahmoud Diop, 30, of Washington, DC. Diop was transported by ambulance to the Prince George’s Hospital Center for medical treatment. Police are investigating whether impairment contributed to the incident.

Shortly before 3:00 p.m. this afternoon, troopers from the College Park Barrack responded to the outer loop of 495 at Route 450 in College Park after numerous calls were received reporting a body lying in the roadway. Upon their arrival, the body of a man wearing black sweatpants and a gray sweatshirt was found lying in the travel portion of I-495. A black Honda Accord was located on the right shoulder with the engine running and in neutral.

The driver of a tractor trailer advised police on scene that he witnessed the driver of the Honda jump out of the open driver’s side window and attempt to jump onto the back end of his tractor trailer. He also witnessed the Honda continue to travel without anyone inside the vehicle. Police believe the Honda traveled on the right shoulder before it struck the guard rail and came to rest.

The witness’ description of the driver of the Honda matched that of the man found lying in the roadway. Multiple witnesses provided police on scene similar accounts of the incident.

Maryland State Police from College Park Barrack responded to investigate the incident. Maryland Department of Transportation SHA personnel provided assistance with traffic and detours. The investigation continues…

###

