Governor Abbott Announces Extension For FEMA Individual Assistance Registration Period

April 15, 2021 | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that at the request of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has extended the Individual Assistance registration period for Texans impacted by the winter storm. Individuals who live in qualifying counties now have until May 20, 2021 to submit damages and make claims to FEMA.

"Thank you to FEMA for granting this registration period extension for Individual Assistance to counties severely impacted by the winter storm," said Governor Abbott. "I encourage Texans in the qualifying counties to apply for this assistance to help repair any lasting damages from the storm."

The Governor originally requested Individual Assistance for all 254 Texas counties on February 18th. On February 20th, the White House partially approved Texas' request for a Major Disaster Declaration. The partial approval included Individual Assistance in 77 counties and for Public Assistance (Emergency Protective Measures Only) in all 254 counties. Later in February, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) re-requested — and FEMA approved — an additional 31 counties to be added to the President's Major Disaster Declaration for Individual Assistance. On February 26th, FEMA approved an additional 18 counties for Individual Assistance. TDEM continues working closely with local officials to conduct damage assessments and is providing those damage totals from across the state to FEMA for their determination on further county add-ons for both federal Individual Assistance and additional categories of Public Assistance.

Texans in the 126 counties that qualify for Individual Assistance can apply at https://www.disasterassistance.gov/.