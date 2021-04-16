Direct supply of reusable mask to global wholesalers & distributors - DONY focus Premium Cloth Face Covering Market

DONY focuses on Direct Distribution, Wholesalers & Distributors, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Drug Stores - Pharmacies, E-commerce, hospitals & Clinics, Schools with Custom Branded Cloth Masks.

/EIN News/ -- Ho Chi Minh, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The innovative new DONY Mask was recently introduced to the public. The revolutionary product of DONY Garments promises to be one of the best personal protective equipment items that have hit the market during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We at DONY have long recognized the need to adapt to the pandemic and use or expertise to meet the needs of medical professionals around the world,” stated Henry Pham, CEO of DONY Garment Company. “We’re proud to have supported many countries’ healthcare systems with our high-quality protective face masks and medical clothing.”

Studies have shown that as the pandemic lingers, more consumers than ever are interested in protecting themselves and others through using high-quality, reusable fabric masks. The DONY Mask is answering the call by supplying wholesalers and distributors with a premium product that meets the demand.

The DONY Mask has a myriad of desirable features including three layers of protection. It is created from high-grade 100% cotton antibacterial cloth that is both washable and reusable. With a water-resistant outer layer, the mask limits the potential for viral infection by preventing droplets from clinging and lingering on the outer. The middle layer serves as a filter while the inner layer boasts heavy antibacterial properties. To top it off, the fabric mask is constructed of is fully breathable.

In addition, the one-size-fits-all masks are kept securely in place by elastic earloops for comfortable all-day wear. They are available in black and white and are machine washable. The antimicrobial coating is able to withstand up to 60 washings and still retains over 99% effectiveness.

The DONY Garment Company is no stranger to supplying first-rate protective medical gear. They are in complete compliance with the CDC’s guidelines for face masks. The masks are certified by the CE, FDA, and TUV Reach and have passed some of the most stringent tests in the world.

The DONY Mask is of particular interest to wholesalers and distributors across the globe. The products can be customized with logos, color choices, labels, and various other options. They can be branded and are available in bulk so finished products can be exported, B2B.

The units are shipped in medical packaging and can be further sterilized with EO gas technology which is widely used for quality assurance in medical supplies. Free samples and trial orders are possible as well.

An indicator strip shows the wearer if the mask has been sterilized. This commitment to quality enables DONY to export the masks to demanding countries like the USA and destinations in Europe.

“Our masks are available to wholesalers and distributors anywhere in the world, especially those based in the US, the Middle East, and the EU market,” Pham said. “And with our high-quality low-cost manufacturing process, we can offer those masks at a price point that ensures almost any business model can profit from selling them.”

Suppliers and Distributors are able to reap exclusive benefits by partnering with big exporters:

Not only that suppliers and distributors are provided with a great opportunity to import the finest quality face masks from Vietnam but there are several value-additions that they get be dealing and becoming an authorized partner with renowned face mask exporters:

Exclusive representative to sell masks in an exclusive territory.

Being offered with a preferential policy of best prices and priority production order.

Getting great support from the sales and production team.

Free sample making (logo, label, packaging) according to customers' requirements.

Get complete support for papers and certificates at the request of customers

Get under a proprietary protection policy for customers.

Domestic and foreign media coverage.

Dony Mask has Exclusive Distributors in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE, Canada, KSA, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain.

“We are proud to launch this protective face mask that is not an ordinary mask. We have designed it with care and added all efforts to make it maximum valuable and protective for our customers. We guarantee our products are of the highest quality, an affordable cost, and easy to transport across the world,” said Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment.

On the evening of 5th June 2020, Dony Garment Company and other Vietnamese enterprises have donated medical supplies to the US”s people.

At the Ceremony of Offering Medical Materials to the United States, Dony presented 100,000 antibacterial gauze masks worth more than VND 10.5 billion. Overcoming many businesses that have signed up to give antibacterial masks, through testing, only Dony Mask has met the quality standards for use in the US.

It's a big honor for Dony. Dony Mask is the only available reusable face mask that successfully passes through multiple quality checks, to be accepted for use in the U.S finally.

Mr. Daniel Kritenbrink, U.S. Ambassador in Vietnam has extended his heartfelt gratitude and confirmed that Operation USA Organization which based in Los Angeles, USA will distribute these medical supplies to needed places such as California, New York, etc.

Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment, said his company had been significantly impacted by the pandemic, both in good and bad ways, so they understood what kinds of adversity other firms and people around the world face.

“At a time when the disease is spreading in other countries, we want to contribute more to the international community. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have deducted 5 percent of Dony's entire revenue, from apparel to cloth masks, to the community.

