MDC offers free native plant and tree seedlings April 24 in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) urges gardeners and property managers to consider adding native plants and trees to landscaping this spring. To help, MDC is hosting a native plant and tree giveaway event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave. in Kansas City.

This will be a drive-through giveaway in the Discovery Center parking lot. Participants will be given native plants and a native tree seedling. The plants and tree will be types suitable for planting in home yards and gardens. Tree seedlings were provided by MDC’s George O. White State Forest Nursery near Licking, Mo. The native plant seedlings were grown at the Discovery Center by MDC staff.

Plants will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Supplies of both trees and plants are limited. COVID-19 protocols such as physical distancing and face masks will be observed. Visitors should stay in their vehicle and MDC staff will bring the plants to them.

This event is for all ages. Registration is not necessary. For information about the Gorman Discovery Center, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter.