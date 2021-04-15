Sen. Sandy Crawford’s Capitol Report for the Week of April 12

As the Missouri Senate continues to discuss and debate legislation, this week saw three measures move to the governor’s desk. Senate Bill 2 would modify provisions relating to the Missouri Works program. Qualifying part-time National Guard jobs for workforce development tax incentives should help Missouri bases and facilities remain attractive as the military selects locations for new units and programs. House Bill 429 would authorize an income tax deduction for the provision of child foster care services. House Bill 430 would modify provisions relating to the expansion of tax credits for contributions towards adoptions, domestic violence shelters and maternity homes. All three of these proposals await action from the governor.

The Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee will spend many hours working on Missouri’s next budget next week, which means the entire body should be discussing these bills before the end of the month. By law, the budget has to be complete by 6 p.m. on May 7.

I am honored to serve as your senator in the Missouri Senate. If, at any time, you have questions, concerns or ideas regarding state government, please feel free to contact me at (573) 751-8793 or Sandy.Crawford@senate.mo.gov.

Bolivar School Board Kyle Lancaster, Jera Shive, Paula Hubbert, Sen. Crawford, Keri Clayton, Brandon Van Deren, Sheila Anderson and Dr. Tony Berry

Tabernacle Christian Academy visited Sen. Crawford at the Capitol.

Halfway 8th and 9th Grade visited Sen. Crawford at the Capitol.