Sen. Jason Bean Selects Winner of 2021 Senate Art Exhibit Contest

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Jason Bean, R-Holcomb, has selected Ricky Sparks’ artwork to represent the 25th Senatorial District in the 2021 Missouri Senate Art Exhibit contest. Ricky is a 10th grade student at East Carter County R-II School in Ellsinore. Ricky’s art teacher, Mrs. Angela Pence, submitted the artwork for the contest.

“I had a wonderful time looking at all of the artwork that was submitted to represent the 25th Senatorial District in the 2021 Missouri Senate Art Exhibit contest,” Sen. Bean said. “There are so many talented students in our community. I chose Ricky’s artwork because I enjoyed its bright colors and the patriotic message it conveyed. I want to thank every student who submitted their artwork and commend them for their hard work and creativity.”

This contest has been held each year since 2014 and is co-sponsored by the Missouri Alliance for Arts Education, the Missouri Art Education Association and the office of the lieutenant governor. Each year, students from each of the state’s 34 senatorial districts submit artwork for the contest, and senators select one student’s artwork to represent their district.

The selected artwork is displayed in a walkway between the Senate garage and the State Capitol, allowing Senate staff and lawmakers to enjoy the excellent artwork from each district all year long.

For more information on Sen. Bean’s legislative actions, visit his official Senate website at senate.mo.gov/Bean.