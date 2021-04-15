Watershed project and other contracts head up Environmental Protection agenda

DES MOINES—Contracts and a rule change are up for approval at the April 20 meeting of the Environmental Protection Commission.

Commissioners will meet by video conference at 9:30 a.m. To join by video, connect with https://meet.google.com/ pcd-ryjg-uoa. To join by phone, call 240-794-2779, and enter the PIN code of ‪934 190 235 followed by the pound (#) sign. The meeting is open to the public. There is no scheduled public participation. Written comments may be submitted up to one day before the meeting to Jerah Sheets at Jerah.Sheets@dnr.iowa.gov or to DNR, 502 E. Ninth St., Des Moines, IA 50319.

Contracts for beach monitoring and two watershed projects head up the agenda. Naming a new participant in the solid waste Environmental Management System program is also up for commissioners’ approval. In other action, commissioners will be asked to approve a final rule change for underground storage tanks.

The complete agenda follows:

Approval of Agenda

Approval of the Minutes

Monthly Reports

Director’s Remarks

Contract with the University of Iowa – Beach Monitoring

Solid Waste Environmental Management System Program – Designation of Applicant

Contract with Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS) – Easter Lake Watershed Project

Contract with Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS) – Black Hawk Lake Watershed Project

Adopted and Filed – Chapter 134 Underground Storage Tank Licensing and Certification Programs, Chapter 135 Technical Standards and Corrective Action Requirements for Owners and Operators of Underground Storage Tanks, and Chapter 136 Financial Responsibility for Underground Storage Tanks

General Discussion

Personal Financial Disclosure

Election of Officers May 2021

Items for Next Month’s Meeting

May 18– EPC Business Meeting

June 15– EPC Business Meeting

Find more information at http://www.iowadnr.gov/ About-DNR/Boards-Commissions.

Commissioners include: Ralph Lents, Menlo, chair; Harold Hommes, Windsor Heights, vice chair; Bob Sinclair, Sigourney, Secretary; Rebecca Dostal, Traer; Stephanie Dykshorn, Ireton; Amy Echard, Farmersburg; Lisa Gochenour, Logan; Rebecca Guinn, Bettendorf; and Howard Hill, Cambridge. Kayla Lyon is the DNR director.