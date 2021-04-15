Watershed project and other contracts head up Environmental Protection agenda
DES MOINES—Contracts and a rule change are up for approval at the April 20 meeting of the Environmental Protection Commission.
Commissioners will meet by video conference at 9:30 a.m. To join by video, connect with https://meet.google.com/
Contracts for beach monitoring and two watershed projects head up the agenda. Naming a new participant in the solid waste Environmental Management System program is also up for commissioners’ approval. In other action, commissioners will be asked to approve a final rule change for underground storage tanks.
The complete agenda follows:
Approval of Agenda
Approval of the Minutes
Monthly Reports
Director’s Remarks
Contract with the University of Iowa – Beach Monitoring
Solid Waste Environmental Management System Program – Designation of Applicant
Contract with Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS) – Easter Lake Watershed Project
Contract with Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS) – Black Hawk Lake Watershed Project
Adopted and Filed – Chapter 134 Underground Storage Tank Licensing and Certification Programs, Chapter 135 Technical Standards and Corrective Action Requirements for Owners and Operators of Underground Storage Tanks, and Chapter 136 Financial Responsibility for Underground Storage Tanks
General Discussion
- Personal Financial Disclosure
- Election of Officers May 2021
Items for Next Month’s Meeting
- May 18– EPC Business Meeting
- June 15– EPC Business Meeting
Find more information at http://www.iowadnr.gov/
Commissioners include: Ralph Lents, Menlo, chair; Harold Hommes, Windsor Heights, vice chair; Bob Sinclair, Sigourney, Secretary; Rebecca Dostal, Traer; Stephanie Dykshorn, Ireton; Amy Echard, Farmersburg; Lisa Gochenour, Logan; Rebecca Guinn, Bettendorf; and Howard Hill, Cambridge. Kayla Lyon is the DNR director.