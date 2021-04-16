22nd circuit commission announces nominees for Clark II circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis
15 April 2021
ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Michael L. Parson to fill the circuit judge vacancy in the 22nd Judicial Circuit (St. Louis city) created by the appointment of Judge Thomas C. Clark II to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District. Those nominated by the commission are:
The commission conducted one day of public hearings and interviewed 23 applicants. The commission believes these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident all of these individuals are capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: Bird received five votes, Colbert-Botchway received five votes, and Roither received five votes.
The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Judge Mary K. Hoff, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and commission chair, Brent Dulle, Chris Goodson, Andre Harris and Bryan J. Sanger.
Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court
Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District
(314) 539-4300