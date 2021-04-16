Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Appellate Judicial Commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Stith vacancy on Supreme Court of Missouri

15 April 2021

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the Appellate Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the vacancy on the Supreme Court of Missouri created by the March 2021 retirement of Judge Laura Denvir Stith.

There are 25 applicants, of whom eight report they are female and four report they are minority applicants. Ten are employed outside the Kansas City, Springfield and St. Louis metropolitan areas. Fifteen applicants work in the public sector, seven work in the private sector and three work in both. Of those in the private sector, three work in a solo or small-firm practice. Of those in the public sector, 15 are judges. The applicants’ mean age is 50.1 years. 

Rule 10.28(d) permits the commission to select from among all a vacancy’s applicants those it wishes to interview. Historically, names of those being considered for a judicial vacancy were not released to the public; effective September 2010, the Supreme Court of Missouri changed Rule 10 to permit the judicial commissions to release the names of those individuals being interviewed. For this vacancy, the commission announces it will interview all 25 applicants:

 

Cory L. Atkins

Chad E. Blomberg

Donald E. Burrell Jr.

R. Craig Carter

William M. Corrigan Jr.

Katherine M. Fowler

Kenneth R. Garrett III

Jennifer R. Growcock

Matthew P. Hamner

Lisa White Hardwick

Marjorie M. Lewis

Shaun J. Mackelprang

Tracey A. Mason-White

Jeffery T. McPherson

Darrell E. Missey

Jalilah Otto

Robin Ransom

David E. Roland

Sherry A. Rozell

Jason M. Sengheiser

Cristian M. Stevens

Stanley J. Wallach

David G. Wasinger

Jonathan R. Whitehead

Raymond E. Williams
 

The commission is expected to conduct interviews beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 19 and 9 a.m. Thursday and Friday, May 20 and 21, 2021, at the Supreme Court Building, 207 West High Street in Jefferson City. Interviews are open to the public, subject to available seating and compliance with current CDC guidelines; they will not be available online.

The commission is expected to meet at approximately 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 21, after interviews conclude, at the Supreme Court Building to select the three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration. 

Contact: Beth S. Riggert

Communications Counsel

Supreme Court of Missouri

(573) 751-3676

