Suspect Sought in a Homicide: 2300 Block of Good Hope Court, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to a homicide that occurred on Monday, April 12, 2021, in the 2300 block of Good Hope Court, Southeast.

At approximately 7:33 pm, members of DC Fire and EMS responded to the listed location for the report of a fire. Moments later members of the Seventh District were dispatched to the listed location for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, members located one female suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Two additional adult female victims were located suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims displayed no signs consistent with life and remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The other victim was transported to a local hospital, and despite all lifesaving efforts, succumbed to her injuries.

The decedents have been identified as 48 year-old Wanda Wright and 32-year old Ebony Wright, both of Southeast, DC.

The suspect, identified as 32 year-old Keanan Christopher Turner, of Forestville, MD, is wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with two counts of First Degree Murder While Armed and Assault With Intent to Kill While Armed. He can been seen in the photo below:

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.