Suspect and Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 3600 Block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and vehicle of interest in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, April 15, 2021, in the 3600 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest

 

At approximately 4:34 am, members of the Second District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. The adult male sustained life threatening injuries.

 

The suspect and vehicle of interest were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

