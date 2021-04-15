Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,121 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,370 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in Burglary Two Offense: 1600 Block of P Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Sunday, February 7, 2021, in the 1600 Block of P Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 2:51 pm, the suspect gained access, to an establishment, at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

 

On Thursday, April 15, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 58 year-old Floyd Sellers, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

You just read:

Arrest Made in Burglary Two Offense: 1600 Block of P Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.