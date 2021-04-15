Arrest Made in Burglary Two Offense: 1600 Block of P Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Sunday, February 7, 2021, in the 1600 Block of P Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:51 pm, the suspect gained access, to an establishment, at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

On Thursday, April 15, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 58 year-old Floyd Sellers, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.