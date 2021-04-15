Arrest Made in Armed Robbery (Gun), Armed Carjacking (Metal Object), and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offenses in the Fifth District

On Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at approximately 7:00 pm, in the 800 block of Bladensburg Road Northeast, the victim was seated in the driver seat of their vehicle. The suspect entered the vehicle on the front passenger side. Once inside the vehicle the suspect produced a metal object and assaulted the victim and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied and the suspect fled in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle was recovered. CCN: 21-037-838