Arrest Made in Armed Robbery (Gun), Armed Carjacking (Metal Object), and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offenses in the Fifth District

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce arrests have been made in Armed Carjacking (Gun) offenses that occurred in the Fifth District.

 

  • On Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at approximately 7:00 pm, in the 800 block of Bladensburg Road Northeast, the victim was seated in the driver seat of their vehicle. The suspect entered the vehicle on the front passenger side. Once inside the vehicle the suspect produced a metal object and assaulted the victim and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied and the suspect fled in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle was recovered. CCN: 21-037-838

 

  • On Monday, April 12, 2020, at approximately 4:53 pm, in the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast, the victim was walking to their vehicle when they were approached by the suspect. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 21-046-691

 

On Tuesday, April 13, 2021, 18 year-old Damion Barnett, of Southeast, DC, was arrested by members of Carjacking Task Force and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun), Armed Carjacking (Metal Object), and Theft One (Stolen Auto).

 

