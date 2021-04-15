Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4400 Block of Gault Place, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, February 25, 2021, in the 4400 Block of Gault Place, Northeast.

At approximately 5:58 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, April 14, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 49 year-old Stefen Farmer, of Lanham, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).