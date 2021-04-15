Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense: 3900 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in the 3900 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 12:23 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for an assault. Upon arrival, members located a victim with non-life threatening injuries. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. Investigation at the scene revealed the suspect struck the victim with a wooden stick multiple times. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Wednesday, April 14, 2021, 22 year-old Devin Williams, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.