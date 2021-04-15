Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1200 Block of Mount Olivet Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in the 1200 Block of Mount Olivet Road, Northeast.

At approximately 12:48 am, the suspect discharged a firearm at an unknown victim at the listed location. No injuries were reported.

On Wednesday, April 14, 2021, 25 year-old Jeremiah Hawkins, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm.