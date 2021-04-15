Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Homicide: 300 Block of 33rd Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, in the 300 block of 33rd Street, Southeast.

At approximately 3:50 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim, inside of an apartment building, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 22 year-old Diamonte Green, of District Heights, MD.

On Thursday, April 15, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 41 year-old Bernard Matthews, of Southeast, DC, was arrested by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed.

