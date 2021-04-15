Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Wisconsin Main Street Downtown Pitch Contest now open for applications

One grand prize winner will receive $10,000 to bring their idea to life in the Wisconsin Main Street Downtown Pitch Contest. Two runners-up will each receive $5,000, and nine regional winners will each receive $1,500.

The contest is open to Wisconsin residents 18 and older with a for-profit business idea located (or planned to be located) in a community that is part of either the Wisconsin Main Street Program or the Connect Communities Program. Both existing and planned businesses are eligible, although businesses must be open and investments made no later than Dec. 31.

For example, a baker who sells at the farmers’ market and dreams of owning a bakery, a home-based dressmaker ready for a boutique, a bookstore owner considering adding a coffee bar, a retailer looking to expand their offerings, and a restaurateur who wants more seating would all be eligible to enter as long as they are located within a Connect Communities or Main Street participating community.

Applications are due May 28. Learn more and find application details.

