Casey’s General Stores held ribbon cutting for new distribution center in Joplin

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. held a ribbon cutting celebration with the Joplin Chamber of Commerce and the Mayor of Joplin. The event celebrated the new, $62 million distribution center in the area. The new, state-of-the-art warehouse, logistics and distribution facility will add 125 jobs to the region.

“Casey’s has had a long-standing presence in Missouri and provided opportunities to thousands of Missourians across the state,” Governor Mike Parson said. “ We appreciate Casey’s continued commitment and look forward to its future growth and success.”

The new facility is the company’s third distribution center and will serve 400 to 600 of the company’s stores. Casey’s operates over 2,200 convenience stores throughout the Midwest and South with approximately 500 stores across Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas and Arkansas. The company plans to add nearly 350 stores systemwide over the next three years.

“Every day at Casey’s, we are providing guests the best-tasting, freshly prepared foods and ensuring our shelves are stocked with what our guests want. This new distribution center will play a key role in delivering on this promise,” said Darren Rebelez, Chief Executive Officer, Casey’s General Stores “Casey’s Joplin Distribution Center is fundamental to our plans for accelerated store growth. We are here for good and that includes adding local jobs as part of this project. We appreciate the support from the state of Missouri and city of Joplin.”

“We welcome Casey’s distribution center to Joplin,” said Mayor Ryan Stanley. “We are excited and pleased with their decision to expand their operations here in southwest Missouri. Casey’s is a well-known brand and respected by their customers throughout the Midwest. Their center is a great fit for our industrial park, and we appreciate all of our partners for their work to bring this project to Joplin. It is a boost for our local economy by providing quality jobs and opportunities for our community.”

The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, City of Joplin, Missouri Department of Economic Development, Liberty Utilities, Missouri American Water, Spire, and Missouri Partnership all worked to bring Casey's newest facility to Missouri.

‘Here in Missouri, we couldn’t do what we do without the support of our partner organizations across the state,” Missouri Partnership CEO Subash Alias said. “I always say that economic development and business attraction is a team sport, and that rings especially true with this project. I would like to thank all of our partners for their hard work in attracting Casey's General Stores to Missouri.”