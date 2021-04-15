Maryland State Department of Education Hosts 13th Annual Teachers of Promise Institute

April 15, 2021

Outstanding Seniors from Maryland Colleges of Education are Paired with Teachers of the Year in Unique Mentor-Protégé Program

BALTIMORE, MD (April 15, 2021) – The Maryland State Department of Education hosted its 13th annual Teachers of Promise Institute on Thursday, April 15, 2021. The award-winning state program, which pairs outstanding teaching students with Teacher-of-the-Year mentors, assembled virtually with over 170 participants including Maryland students from 16 colleges and universities.

In a year of constant crisis imposed by the pandemic, education has changed and adapted in many ways. The event addressed these changes with expert speakers, breakout rooms for discussion, and outstanding teacher-college student engagement. Discussion at the Institute moved from what teachers and schools have learned regarding online instruction and student needs to the best in-person and virtual teaching practices and the importance of social and emotional learning.

“Great teachers inspire great teachers,” said Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Karen B. Salmon, Ph.D., who spoke at the event. “Pairing bright teaching program graduates with our extraordinary teachers of the year connects veteran expertise with newcomer aspiration – a winning formula from which both the mentor and mentee benefit from tremendously. This partnership takes on even more meaning this year as educators everywhere redefine education and help students recover learning loss.”

During the event, Maryland Teachers of the Year Athanasia Kyriakakos (2017), Teresa Beilstein (2020), and Wyatt Oroke (2021) shared their thoughts on success in teaching and connecting with students. Catalyst-cofounder and International Education Advisor and Leader Giancarlo Brotto led an inspirational exercise titled Why I am Excited to Teach.

Additional presenters and speakers included MSDE’s Teacher of the Year Program Director Dr. Darla Strouse and President of MD Independent College & University Association Sara Fidler. Vice President Kristin Slavin and Global Education Strategist Kris Astle from SMART Technologies, which co-sponsored the event, also participated in the program by leading the Greatness Takes Leadership and Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Words of Wisdom segments.

Teachers of Promise is a unique mentoring program, drawing on the expertise of the State’s outstanding educators. Award-winning teachers have been matched with promising pre-service graduating seniors, who they will mentor during the spring and summer transition periods until the new teachers are placed in their schools.

