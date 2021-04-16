Bidding Set to Close on Residential & Acreage Real Estate in Central Virginia Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
Take advantage of this rare opportunity to own or invest in property that will meet your current or future needs!!””FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of a 3 bedroom/2.5 bath brick home on 1.8± acres in Ruckersville, VA; 78.9± acres of land in Madison County, VA; and 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home on 1.6± acres in Radiant, VA (Madison County) on Wednesday, April 21 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“We have been contracted to market and sell these three rarely offered properties, said Nicholls. “They will make wonderful primary residences or investment properties. Take advantage of this rare opportunity to own or invest in property that will meet your current or future needs!!”
“Auction locations, addresses and property highlights follow below,” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
Wednesday, April 21 – 2:00 pm – 14309 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968
3 BR/2.5 BA Brick Home w/Finished Walk-Out Basement on 1.18 +/- Acres
• Recently renovated and move-in ready 3 BR/2.5 BA brick home -- Attached garage -- Finished walk-out basement -- Located 1/2 mile from Rt. 29 & Ruckersville and only 17 miles from Charlottesville, VA
Wednesday, April 21 – 4:00 pm – 1147 N Seminole Trail, Madison, VA 22727
78.9 +/- Acres of Land in Madison County, VA
• 78.98 +/- acres of land in Madison County, VA -- Approx. 23 acres of open land & the remainder wooded -- Accessible from Rt. 29 & Fox Hunter's Lane
• **NOTE**: Address is for GPS purposes only. Land is located across the road from this address. Auction will be conducted OFF SITE at Pete's Auction Service, 2858 N Seminole Trail, Madison, VA 22727
Wednesday, April 21 – 6:00 pm – 404 Twymans Mill Rd., Radiant, VA 22732
3 BR/1.5 BA Home on 1.6 +/- Acres in Madison County, VA
• Solid 3 BR/1.5 BA ranch style home on 1.62 +/- acres -- Carport & storage sheds -- Great investment opportunity!!
The real estate auctions are open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson at 540/748-1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
