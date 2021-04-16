Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,122 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,374 in the last 365 days.

Mississippi WIC Food Distribution Sites Closing Soon

This page has been automatically translated from English. MSDH has not reviewed this translation and is not responsible for any inaccuracies.

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will be closing all 81 of its Women, Infants and Children (WIC) food distribution sites throughout the state in the months ahead. Approximately 70 positions will be eliminated.

This comes as WIC clients throughout the nation are being transferred to the use of electronic banking and a debit card for food purchases due to a federal mandate. The process has also started in Mississippi. The eWIC card will be more convenient for clients, who will have a choice of where to purchase food and infant formula. Their list of products has been expanded as well. The eWIC phased rollout will take place over the next few months. For now, clients will use paper vouchers at the existing food centers for their WIC food.

Currently, 85,000 Mississippians are enrolled in the WIC Program. The food distribution sites will be permanently closed by late summer and early fall.

Follow MSDH by e-mail and social media at HealthyMS.com/connect.

Press Contact: MSDH Office of Communications, (601) 576-7667 Note to media: After hours or during emergencies, call 1-866-HLTHY4U (1-866-458-4948)

You just read:

Mississippi WIC Food Distribution Sites Closing Soon

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.