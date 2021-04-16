Legacy and ENCORE Awarded 3-Year DHHS NationalHealth Coach Training Pilot with IHS

The partnership will support the United States’ Indian Health Services for American Indians and Alaska Natives.

STOCKBRIDGE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Holistic Health Institute and ENCORE Management and Consulting Services are pleased to announce the success of their partnership with the win of a three-year award to support the Indian Health Services’ National Health Coach Training Pilot initiative in the United States.Indian Health Services is the Federal Health Program for American Indians and Alaska Natives. The organization’s mission is to raise the physical, social, mental, and spiritual health of American Indians and Alaska Natives to the highest level. Similarly, the partnership between Legacy Holistic Health Institute & ENCORE combines decades of experience in healthcare, holistic health practices,virtual and in-person program development, online course development, implementation,and evaluation in the civilian and procurement space. The organizations demonstrate an in-depth understanding of the complexity involved in supporting cultural-centric Health Programs to support the social, mental, physical, and spiritual health of all Americans.“Legacy Holistic Health Institute is currently aligned with the Whole Health Coaching Initiative set forth by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs as a subcontractor,” says founder of the organization, Dr. Angela Cudger. “We boast the only Health Coach Training Program of its kind that encompasses a mind-body-soul approach to whole health and healing”. Legacy’s Health Coach Training Program curriculum bridges the gap between healthcare and whole care, with a focus on health disparities affecting minority and indigenous populations.” Legacy serves as prime on the newly awarded contract.Legacy’s new partner, ENCORE, is a woman-owned, innovative management and consulting firm with over fifteen years of expertise in the field of clinical care-based program development and leadership training. The company has an extensive background in planning, implementing, and evaluating programs targeting patients of various ages and nationalities with cognitive, physical,and chronic ailments. ENCORE is also familiar with various state regulations and have provided compliance training to front-line care staff and leadership teams.Together, the Legacy/ENCORE partnership commits to the ability to align educational programs with the immediate needs of IHS in providing the best solutions for the current health challenges facing American Indian and Alaskan Native communities, along with a willingness to thoughtfully engage deep issues such as historical trauma and cultural renewal, and a readiness to include entire communities in healing work."According to a recent article in The Guardian about the devastating impact of COVID on American Indian and Alaskan Native communities, they need our support now, more than ever,” states Dr. Cudger. “Research has shown that one in every 475 Native Americans has died since the pandemic began, decimating numerous families in the process. With these statistics, it is clear Native Americans are dying at a rate faster than any other community within the United States and we must do everything we can to address inequities and support all Americans before the situation deteriorates any further.”The Health Coach Training Pilot is set to begin April 2021 with 100 seats for health education professionals and community health representatives that serve the American Indian and Alaskan Native (AI/AN) populations directly.For more information about Legacy Holistic Health Institute, please visit https://legacyhealthcoach.com About Legacy Holistic Health Institute Legacy Holistic Health equips, educates, and supports health and fitness professionals, wellness influencers, health care professionals, nutritionists, and allied health professionals with the tools they need to become successful holistic Health Coaches.The organization was founded by Dr. Angela Cudger, a Master Holistic Health Coach & Integrative Lifestyle Expert who holds a Bachelor’s of Cardiopulmonary Care Services from Georgia State University and a Master’s of Medical Science in Anesthesiology from Emory University School of Medicine. Dr. Cudger is also a graduate of the Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN) and received her Doctorate of Philosophy degree with a focus in Healthcare Leadership. She is currently enrolled and pursuing a Doctorate of Metaphysical Sciences degree.