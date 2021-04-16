I-76 East to Close at Night Next Week, Next Weekend for Viaduct Repairs in Philadelphia

04/15/2021

King of Prussia, PA – Eastbound Interstate 76 will be closed at night next week and next weekend, and westbound I-76 will be reduced to one lane at night next week for viaduct construction between Interstate 676 and University Avenue in Center City Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule and locations are:

Monday, April 19, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, eastbound I-76 will be closed at 30th Street for overhead viaduct construction. Traffic will exit at 30th Street, follow 30th Street to a left on Chestnut Street, and turn right onto Schuylkill Avenue to the ramp to eastbound I-76 at Walnut Street;

Monday, April 19, through Friday, April 23, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, westbound I-76 will be reduced to one lane between University Avenue and I-676 for overhead viaduct construction and pavement grinding. The on and off ramps at South Street also will be closed. Motorists will follow local detours;

Tuesday, April 20, through Thursday, April 22, eastbound I-76 will be reduced to one lane at 7:00 PM, then closed completely at 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, between I-676 and University Avenue for overhead viaduct construction and pavement grinding. The on- and off-ramps at South Street also will be closed. Eastbound I-76 traffic will be detoured east on I-676, then south on Interstate 95 back to I-76. Ramp traffic will follow posted detours; and

Friday, April 23, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 Monday, April 26, eastbound I-76 will be closed between I-676 and University Avenue for pavement grinding. The eastbound ramp to 30th Street, and the ramps to eastbound I-76 at Walnut Street and South Street also will be closed. Eastbound I-76 traffic will be detoured east on I-676, then south on Interstate 95 back to I-76. Ramp traffic will follow posted detours.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes or allow extra time when traveling through the work area because significant backups and delays will occur during all of the scheduled activities. All operations are weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

Repairs to the overhead viaduct are part of PennDOT’s $103.6 million project to rehabilitate the Chestnut Street bridge over the Schuylkill River and eight other nearby structures, including those carrying Schuylkill Avenue over I-76 between Walnut Street and Market Street. More information is available at www.chestnutstreetbridges.com.

