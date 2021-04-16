PennDOT Announces Mill Pond Road Bridge Replacement Project to Begin in Polk Township, Monroe County

​

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Engineering District 5 announced today work will begin Monday, April 19 to replace the Mill Pond Road bridge over Pohopoco Creek in Polk Township, Monroe County.

The existing concrete T-beam bridge is being replaced with a concrete spread box beam bridge.

Beginning Monday Mill Pond Road will be closed and detoured while crews replace the bridge. Traffic will be detoured on US 209 and Gilbert Road.

Minichi, Inc. of Dupont, PA is the general contractor on the $1,381,000 project that is anticipated to be complete in August. The Mill Pond Road bridge was constructed in 1949. It is 97 feet long and 28 feet wide. The new bridge will be 90 feet long and 29.5 feet wide. This section of Mill Pond Road has an average daily traffic volume of 286 vehicles.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

