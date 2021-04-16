Route 2005 Raccoon Run Road Closed in Elizabeth Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing Raccoon Run Road (Route 2005) in Forward Township, Allegheny County, has closed to traffic due to a slide.

Raccoon Run Road has closed between Church Hollow Road (Route 2003) and Bunola River Road (Route 2001) due to a landslide. In the interest of public safety, the department will keep the roadway closed until further notice. Traffic will be detoured via Church Hollow Road and Bunola River Road

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

