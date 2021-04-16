Reconstruction Project Set to Begin on Main Street in Village of Scotland, Franklin County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a nearly 1.5-mile reconstruction project on Main Street (Route 1006) in the Village of Scotland, Greene Township, Franklin County, is set to begin next week.

This multiple phase project consists of base repairs, drainage installation, resurfacing, reconstruction, curb and sidewalk installation, box culvert installation, and other miscellaneous construction the entire length of Main Street, which intersects at either end with Route 997.

Garver Lane will be closed at Main Street on Monday, April 19. This will be followed by the phase one closure of Main Street between Garver Lane and Lincoln Street, which is planned for a later date. An updated press release will be issued prior to the closure.

Garver Lane will be accessible via Lincoln Street. The detour for the Main Street will be Route 997.

Work is expected to be completed by October 2022.

Cottles Asphalt Maintenance, of New Cumberland, PA, is the prime contractor on this $5,001,685 project.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018