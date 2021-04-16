Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sunoco Pipeline LP to Restrict U.S. 30 (Exton Bypass) Overnights for Surveying Operations in West Whiteland Township

King of Prussia, PA – Sunoco Pipeline LP is planning overnight lane restrictions with flagging on U.S. 30 (Exton Bypass) between Route 100 (Pottstown Pike) and Ship Road in West Whiteland Township, Chester County, on Wednesday, April 21, through Friday, April 23, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, for survey operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.  

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Sunoco Pipeline LP will complete these projects under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. 

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

# # #

