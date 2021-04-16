Hyatt Regency Nice Palais de la Méditerranée Maintains Its Spirit of Sustainable Business
Green Globe recently recertified Hyatt Regency Nice Palais de la Méditerranée for the fourth year.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Towering over the Bay of Angels and the turquoise waters of the Mediterranean Sea, the charming 5 star Hyatt Regency Nice Palais de la Méditerranée hotel is ideally located on the prestigious Promenade des Anglais in the heart of Nice.
First certified by Green Globe in 2017, Hyatt Regency Nice Palais de la Méditerranée was recently recertified for the fourth year.
The management team at the hotel said, “We are very proud of successfully achieving Green Globe Certification once again. Although 2020 was not a regular year with only six months of business trading taking place, our hotel was able to maintain our spirit of sustainable business. Rather than setbacks, the lockdown periods provided moments when the entire team could reassess our green strategies for the future.”
Sustainable operational procedures were streamlined at the hotel which took full advantage of quiet times resulting from lockdowns. Sanitization protocols were also high on the list of green actions completed by the property in 2019/2020.
Improved Energy Efficiency
In 2019 Hyatt Regency Nice Palais de la Méditerranée commenced an investment plan to replace its 20-year-old boilers. The hotel has three boilers in total which needed replacing due to rising costs and a demand for better energy efficiency.
“We replaced one boiler in 2019 and despite a very slow financial year with only six months of business, our owners Hyatt Hotels supported us in continuing this change. We were also able to replace a second in 2020. Being able to keep this project going despite the pandemic situation was very important to us and we did not let the situation derail us,” the management team explained.
Tracking Carbon Footprints
Hyatt Regency Nice Palais de la Méditerranée has been working on improving the way it calculates and collates carbon footprint data that is based on room nights and occupancy levels. In 2020, with time on its hands, the hotel welcomed the opportunity to use software tools provided by its parent company Hyatt to set up a new system to run room night carbon footprint figures. The updated system will help keep the hotel moving forward in setting up future targets and keeping track of their progress.
Sanitization Protocols
In the second quarter of 2019, a new room cleaning service using a dry steam machine was introduced to full time staff at the property. With the arrival of the Covid-19 crisis, dry steam cleaning was seen as the perfect method for maintaining hygienic surfaces as this machine, through high intensity steam is capable of deep cleaning different kind of materials and surfaces such as marble, wood, glass, carpet, fabric and plastic. Furthermore, a bactericide solution sanitizes materials and surfaces all at once rather than staff doing additional work and creates safe surroundings for all team members and guests.
“The dry steam cleaning and sanitizing was not only done by full time staff but was also used in 2020 by temporary workers hired during the high season. Procuring this particular type of cleaning machine and training the entire staff (both full time and temporary) was extremely important to us as it was good for the planet. It simply uses only 2 liters of water to clean a room with the dry steam cleaner versus 30 liters used previously. Also, it was definitely the most appropriate tool available to respond to the Covid sanitation crisis and ensures a safe environment for our guests and colleagues,” the management team concluded.
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
