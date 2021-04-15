Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Division of Marine Fisheries urges fishermen to promptly complete license/permit renewals for FY 2022

The Division of Marine Fisheries will begin mailing renewal packets for fiscal year 2022 commercial and for-hire fishing licenses and permits this week and is asking fishermen to complete and return the applications without delay.

Division offices have been closed to the public since March 2020 to help minimize the spread of COVID-19, and the division is facilitating license purchases and renewals using mail and a combination of mail and no-contact drop boxes.

The division does not anticipate that its offices will reopen to the public prior to June 30, 2021, when fiscal year 2021 commercial and for-hire licenses and permits expire. Due to the potential delays that mail processing may cause, it is important that fishermen not wait until the last minute to renew.

As an alternative to mail, fishermen may submit completed applications with payment (check, cashier’s check, or money order only) in drop boxes provided at the following division offices:

DMF Headquarters 3441 Arendell St. Morehead City Phone: 252-726-7021 or 800-682-2632 Manteo Field Office 1021 Driftwood Dr. Manteo Phone: 252-473-5734 or 800-405-7774
Pamlico District Office  943 Washington Square Mall, Highway 17 Washington Phone: 252-946-6481 or 800-338-7804 Southern District Office 127 Cardinal Drive Extension Wilmington Phone: 910-796-7215 or 800-248-4536
Northern District Office 100 Kitty Hawk Lane Elizabeth City, NC 27909 252-381-6000 or 800-338-7805

Further information regarding individual commercial and for-hire license and permit renewals is included in the renewal packets. Fishermen who have questions should call their local license office at the number listed above or email License@ncdenr.gov.

Coastal Recreational Fishing Licenses can be purchased or renewed online at www.ncwildlife.org or by calling N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission at 1-888-248-6834 during office hours.

