Colorado Comeback Bill to Improve Air Quality in Schools Clears Committee!

Bill allocates $10 million to fund public school air quality improvement projects

DENVER, CO – Today, the Senate Education Committee unanimously approved bipartisan legislation that would support air quality improvement projects in Colorado schools. 

SB21-202, sponsored by Senator Dominick Moreno, is part of the Colorado Comeback state stimulus, a package of legislation that will invest roughly $800 million into helping Colorado recover faster and build back stronger.

“As we work to recover from the pandemic and build back stronger, we need to ensure that our students can learn in classrooms that are safe and healthy,” said Senator Dominick Moreno, D-Commerce City“We know from research that when students are uncomfortable in their environment, it impacts their ability to learn and perform well. This bill will support air quality improvement projects throughout the state to create healthier classrooms for students, improving their health and well-being while enhancing their school performance."

Kids learn better in environments that are safe, clean, and healthy. Over the years, however, the need for maintenance, repairs and upgrades to Colorado’s school facilities has grown – particularly in rural areas. 

This bill allocates $10 million for Building Excellent Schools Today (BEST) Act grants to fund much-needed school projects to improve air quality in as many school facilities as possible.

SB21-202 now moves to the Appropriations Committee for further consideration. Track the progress of the bill here

