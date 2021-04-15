Assistant Attorney General – Agency of Human Services Legal Division, Dept. of Vermont Health Access

The Office of the Attorney General, Agency of Human Services Legal Division, has an immediate opening for one full-time assistant attorney general (AAG) position to represent the Department of Vermont Health Access (DVHA).

This AAG will represent DVHA in state courts in Medicaid recovery actions, including estate and third-party recovery. Other duties include contract review and negotiation, and related general counsel work. Experience in probate practice, elder law, and estates is a plus.

Located in Waterbury, the AAG will be responsible for handling litigation in Vermont Civil and Probate Courts. Candidates must be a member in good standing of the Vermont bar with 1 to 5 years of relevant legal experience and have excellent oral and written communication skills. Some travel around the state is required to different hearing locations.

This AAG position is a full-time, exempt position. Salary and benefits will be based upon qualifications and experience in accordance with the Attorney Pay Plan. The State of Vermont is an Equal Opportunity Employer. For a full copy of the EOE policy, please see:

https://humanresources.vermont.gov/sites/humanresources/files/documents/Labor_Relations_Policy_EEO/Policy_Procedure_Manual/Number_3.0_EQUAL_EMPLOYMENT_OPPORTUNITY_AFFIRMATIVE_ACTION.pdf

The position will remain open until filled. Please submit cover letter, resume, references and writing sample by email or mail to: Attorney General’s Office c/o Marcia Garlisi, 280 State Drive, Waterbury, VT 05671-0701 or by email to marcia.garlisi@vermont.gov.

Last modified: April 15, 2021