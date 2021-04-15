Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Attorney General Moody’s Statement on the Law Enforcement and Correctional Officer Practices Bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today released the following statement in support of the Law Enforcement and Correctional Officer Practices Bill passing the House Judiciary Committee:

“Since day one in office, I have been focused on building trust and respect between communities and those sworn to protect and serve them. From my discussions across the state and nation about how we can improve policing and foster these relationships, it became apparent that we needed to focus on independent investigations and invest in the vetting and training of law enforcement officers. More will need to be done in the future to ensure that we continue to attract and retain the best and brightest for these incredibly important roles and that we promote positive, constructive relationships between our communities and our officers. I’m grateful for all those who put so much work into developing JDC1—and look forward to together ensuring a Stronger, Safer Florida.”

