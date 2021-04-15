Posted weight threshold for Kuhio Highway on Kauai’s North Shore increased to 10 tons

Main, News Posted on Apr 15, 2021 in Highways News

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is increasing the allowed vehicle weight for Kuhio Highway (Route 560) between Kolopua Apartments and Hanalei Plantation Road to vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of 10 tons, effective Thursday, April 15, 2021.

Previously, vehicles with payload capacity of ¾ of a ton were directed to detour via Ka Haku Road, Lei O Papa Road, and Hanalei Plantation Road due to concerns with loads on the slope. As of April 15, over 120 soil nails have been drilled and grouted to stabilize Hanalei Hill, giving HDOT confidence in the ability of the highway to accommodate heavier loads.

As a reminder, the posted weight limit at Hanalei Bridge is 15 tons.

Scheduled access to Kuhio Highway (Route 560) past Mile Marker 1 leading to Hanalei Bridge remains in effect. Traffic is escorted through the work zone by a pilot vehicle to ensure safe, efficient alternating movement through the area. You will not be able to drive through the landslide work zone at times outside of the schedule, which is:

Monday through Saturday

Morning access: 5:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. (Hanalei side goes first)

Afternoon access: 1:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. every day except Wednesdays (Princeville side goes first)

Wednesday afternoon access: 12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Princeville side goes first)

Evening access: 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. (Princeville side goes first)

(Note, afternoon access was planned around Hanalei School schedule)

Sundays and observed State Holidays

5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Hanalei side goes first)

HDOT will evaluate access options following the completion of the soil nail and tecco mesh phases of the emergency repairs. Updates will continue to be posted at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/2021-hanalei-hill-landslide/.