Root, Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance Company, today announced it plans to host a conference call to discuss financial results for the first quarter of 2021 on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and to provide an update on company operations. The Company plans to release its first quarter 2021 results in the investor relations section of its website at ir.joinroot.com after the close of the financial markets on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Date: May 6, 2021
Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Dial-in: (833) 665-0682 (US and Canada)
  (929) 517-0176 (International)
   
Conference ID: 1085723
Webcast: https://ir.joinroot.com/news-events/events
   

A replay of the webcast will be made available for at least two weeks for on-demand viewing after the call on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at ir.joinroot.com.

About Root, Inc.

Root, Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root’s mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

Contacts

Media:

Tom Kuhn
Director of Communications
press@joinroot.com

Investor Relations:

Joe Laroche
Director of Investor Relations
ir@joinroot.com

Source: ROOT, INC.


