Secretary of State releases how-to video to help register eligible high school students to vote

Charleston, W.Va – The West Virginia Legislature ratified the 26th Amendment to the United States Constitution on April 28, 1971. That Amendment reduced the voting age from 21 to 18 years of age.

Secretary of State Mac Warner has declared April 28th of this year as "WV Young Voter Registration Day" in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the ratification. With the proper identification, eligible high school students can now register to vote online any time.

Over the last four years, Secretary Warner has worked with all 55 county clerks to register nearly 245,000 citizens to vote which includes more than 67,000 eligible high school students.

To assist eligible students to register on April 28th, Secretary Warner has released this video explaining the voter registration process:

Eligible students may also register to vote by downloading the official Voter Registration Form found at GoVoteWV.com. And of course, you can also visit your county clerk in person to register.