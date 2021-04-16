Three Fellow Broward County Commissioners Endorse Barbara Sharief for U.S. Congress, District 20
Dr. Barbara Sharief, candidate for U.S. Congress District 20, has received the endorsements of Mark Bogen, Lamar Fisher and Tim Ryan.
“I have worked with Barbara as a fellow Commissioner for six years. Barbara has demonstrated her commitment to helping the community and to getting things done. She would make a great Congresswoman,” said County Commissioner Mark Bogen.
“Commissioner Barbara Sharief is the right person for the job. She has shown steadfast leadership serving as Mayor of Broward County twice during some of our most turbulent times. She has a passion and commitment to our community and is knowledgeable on all of the issues we face. Her insight on healthcare, COVID, the Opioid crisis, and small business makes her a great fit for Congress. It is my pleasure and honor to support Commissioner Barbara Sharief for Congress,” said County Commissioner Lamar Fisher.
“I support Dr. Barbara Sharief for Congress because she does a great job advocating for the people of Broward County. She’s experienced on issues such as healthcare, business, economic development, and environmental issues. I’m confident that she can effectively address the issues of the District and I look forward to seeing her in Washington,” said County Commissioner Tim Ryan.
Earlier this week, Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay also endorsed Dr. Barbara Sharief.
