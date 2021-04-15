Texas House Passes Telemedicine Bill Authored by Representative Price ~House Bill 4 with a vote of 145 to 0 now moves to the Texas Senate ~

by: Rep. Price, Four

04/15/2021

Representative Four Price filed House Bill 4 to make permanent the emergency waivers that have been temporarily granted during the Pandemic for the delivery of certain established adult and child healthcare programs by healthcare providers. Telemedicine, a subject Representative Price has worked on for several legislative sessions, has grown in popularity with patients and healthcare professionals, especially since the onset of COVID-19.

The State of Texas, at the onset of the pandemic, temporarily granted waivers to allow medical services provided by existing Texas Health and Human Services Commission programs to be delivered to patients via telemedicine/telehealth. These waivers proved beneficial to patients in the delivery of timely healthcare and have also shown to be a cost effective tool in the delivery of healthcare. This leveraging of technology has the potential of continuing to improve patient outcomes by having the patient seen and receiving treatment in a timelier manner. Also, the utilization of telemedicine provides greater access to medical specialists statewide. However, the waivers are set to soon expire. House Bill 4 seeks to make the waivers permanent. Additionally, House Bill 4 addresses gaps related to the use of technology in delivering services and information to patients.

House Bill 4 is among a number of bills authored by Representative Price in his continued legislative efforts to improve healthcare access and the delivery of medical services in Texas. Price's healthcare bill package this legislative session also includes House Bill 2668 to ensure that patients are the ones who would continue to obtain the benefit from pharmaceutical coupons and House Bill 2595 to strengthen Texas' mental health parity law. These bills were heard in a committee this week.

"Healthcare matters to every person and their family regardless of where in Texas they reside. Improving the health outcomes of Texans is always one of my top legislative priorities. It is a privilege to continue to work on practical solutions to better the health of Texas patients," stated Representative Price.

